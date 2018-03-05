VALLETTA, Malta — Lawmakers in Malta have unanimously approved constitutional amendments lowering the minimum voting age for general elections and national referendums to 16.
The Maltese Parliament's approval on Monday night makes Malta the second European country after Austria to give 16-year-olds the right to vote in national contests. They have been able to vote in City Council elections since 2015.
Maltese citizens still need to be at least 18 years old to be candidates in national elections.
