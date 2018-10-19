TORONTO — Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' winning streak at five games with a stifling 3-0 victory Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, scoring early and adding an empty-net goal. Kris Letang also had an empty-netter, and Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to tie Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL's career points list with 1,221.

Toronto's Auston Matthews, the NHL in scoring with 16 points on 10 goals and six assists, was looking to become the third player in NHL to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games. The Maple Leafs came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals.

Murray returned from a concussion that sidelined him for three games. He has seven career shutouts.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He was back in goal after sitting out a victory over Los Angeles on Monday night because of a minor knee injury.

Malkin opened the scoring midway through the first period, six seconds after the Maple Leafs were penalized for too many men on the ice. Crosby won the draw and the puck found its way down low to Malkin, who fired a low shot that beat Andersen through the pads.

Notes: Mario Lemieux (1992-93) holds the NHL record for consecutive multi-point games to start a season with 12, while Kevin Stevens, his linemate that season, did it eight times. ... Pittsburgh improved to 3-1-2, and Toronto dropped to 6-2-0.

