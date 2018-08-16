BAMAKO, Mali — Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won a second five-year term in the turbulent West African nation by taking more than 67 percent of the vote in a runoff election, officials said Thursday.

Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse received over 32 percent of the vote in Sunday's runoff that had an estimated turnout of 34 percent amid threats of violence from extremist groups. The turnout dropped from the first round, in which nearly 43 percent of voters made it to the polls.

The 73-year-old president leads a nation that has grown more insecure since he beat Cisse in a second-round election in 2013, the same year that French-backed forces pushed extremists in the north from their strongholds.

The extremists have been staging more brazen attacks that have spread into central Mali, where both Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked militants are present. Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counterterror operations have caused even deeper tensions and mistrust of the state.

In northern and central Mali more than 50 polling stations had closed before noon on Sunday because of threats by extremists, according to the Citizen Observation Pool of Mali which had more than 2,000 observers.

The observers also reported several incidents of violence on voting day, including the killing of a village chairman and the harassment of at least four election workers. A number of polling stations were burned.