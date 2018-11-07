– Problem signs that arose during weeks of early voting carried into Election Day as some voters across the country faced hourslong lines, malfunctioning voting equipment and unexpectedly closed polling places.

Some of the biggest backups were in Georgia, where the governor’s race was among the nation’s most-watched midterm contests and was generating heavy turnout.

One voter in Gwinnett County, Ontaria Woods, waited more than three hours and said she saw about two dozen people who had come to vote leave because of the lines.

“We’ve been trying to tell them to wait, but people have children. People are getting hungry. People are tired,” Woods said.

The good government group Common Cause blamed high turnout combined with too few voting machines, ballots and workers.

Fulton County elections director Richard Barron acknowledged that some precincts did have lines of voters but said that was because of the length of the ballots and voting machines taken from use because of an ongoing lawsuit.

Voters left a polling place in Brooklyn, where “there are broken scanners everywhere,” said the borough president’s spokesman. Problems caused long lines, yet many voters reportedly stuck it out.

In North Dakota, a voting-rights lawyer said dozens of American Indian voters were being turned away because of issues with their identification. Poll workers were rejecting identification issued by tribal officials, according to Carla Fredericks, director of the Indian Law Clinic at the University of Colorado.

“After I caught a voter who was being denied his right to vote and told him to go back in and request a set-aside ballot, the election worker told me I was interfering and needed to leave,” said Fredericks, a member of the Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, located in central North Dakota.

While voting went on without a hitch in many communities, voters from New York to Arizona faced long lines and malfunctioning equipment.

Across New York City, reports of broken ballot scanners surfaced at several polling places. Turnout was so heavy at one packed precinct on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that the line to scan ballots stretched around a junior high school gym. Poll workers there told voters that two of the roughly half-dozen scanners were malfunctioning and repairs were underway.

Voters arriving at two polling stations discovered that most scanners had broken down, forcing some people to drop their ballots in “emergency ballot boxes” or vote using an affidavit ballot.

“There are broken scanners everywhere in Brooklyn,” said Stefan Ringel, spokesman for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

He said Adams and his staff were flooded with phone calls, e-mails and text messages reporting breakdowns in more than a dozen neighborhoods.

Compared to the 2016 elections, he said, “anecdotally, it seems worse, and there’s confusion among poll workers about what to do.”

‘No one will stop our vote’

Residents of several states contended with severe weather conditions. Severe storms sweeping across the South with tornadoes on Tuesday killed a person and injured at least two others, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power, officials said. Some citizens were forced to use paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines. Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said the polling places that had electricity knocked out were operating on generators and had emergency ballots ready for voters. He said the paper ballots would be counted Tuesday.

In New York, many voters nevertheless stuck it out despite the lines, determined to cast their ballot. “People are grumpy and frustrated but positive in a weird way, making jokes and talking to one another. I think it’s because we all are in the ‘no one will stop our vote today’ mood,” said Nikki Euell, an advertising producer who waited more than two hours to vote in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood.

The local breakdowns are a symptom of a larger problem with the nation’s voting infrastructure, said Lawrence Norden, a voting technology expert with the Brennan Center.

More than 40 states use computerized voting machines that are more than a decade old or are no longer manufactured.“It’s further evidence, if any was needed, that it’s long past time to modernize our voting infrastructure,” Norden said. “Voters have a right to be frustrated by long lines. And they have a right to expect voting machines that work and have a paper backup.”

Elsewhere, polling place confusion caused problems for voters and poll workers.

In Phoenix, a polling site was foreclosed on overnight. The owners of the property locked the doors, taking election officials by surprise. Voters had been sent to another precinct, but Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes tweeted that the location in Chandler was up and running shortly after 7 a.m.

For about an hour after polls opened, a Sarasota County, Fla., precinct had to tell voters to come back later because their ballots were not available.

In one Indiana county, voting was snarled for hours because of what election officials say were computer problems checking in voters. In another part of the state, a judge ordered 12 polling places in a northwestern county to stay open late after voting didn’t start as scheduled.

In Texas, home of a hotly contested U.S. Senate race, delays were reported in Houston after apparent problems with registration check-in machines at some polling places.

And in El Paso, the U.S. Border Patrol canceled a crowd control exercise set for Tuesday after criticism from civil liberties groups that it could dissuade people from voting.

A test of cybersecurity

Tuesday’s election marked the first nationwide voting since Russia targeted state election systems in the 2016 presidential race. Federal, state and local officials have been working to make the nation’s myriad election systems more secure. They have beefed up their cybersecurity protections and improved communications and intelligence-sharing.

There have been no signs so far that Russia or any other foreign actor has tried to launch cyberattacks against voting systems in any state, federal authorities said. There was also no indication that any systems have been compromised that would prevent voting, change vote counts, or disrupt the ability to tally votes, U.S. officials said.

Department of Homeland Security officials at the Washington elections command post said they had detected some “run-of-the-mill” scanning of elections systems a little past noon. Scanning of systems is something many hackers try to do routinely to search for vulnerabilities. In physical terms, scanning is the equivalent of a burglar walking through a neighborhood to see if any of the houses are unlocked.

Homeland Security agents have teamed up with other federal agencies, including the FBI, state and local election officials and representatives from the Republican and Democratic national committees, to monitor the polls and social media, with a close eye on any signs of interference.

Facebook was also on alert, saying it blocked 115 accounts for suspected “coordinated inauthentic behavior” linked to foreign groups attempting to interfere in Tuesday’s elections.

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts and is investigating, it said in a blog post late Monday. Facebook acted after being tipped off by U.S. law enforcement officials. Authorities notified the company about recently discovered online activity “they believe may be linked to foreign entities,” Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, wrote in the post.

CQ-Roll Call and the Washington Post contributed to this report.