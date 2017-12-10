A male was fatally shot in an apartment near St. Cloud, and authorities chased down and nabbed the suspect on Sunday hundreds of miles away in Bismarck, police said.

The victim, shot in the upper body, was brought by friends to St. Cloud Hospital shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday from an apartment in the 400 block of Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park, according to police.

The suspected shooter was spotted by law enforcement about 1 a.m. Sunday roughly 360 miles to the west near Bismarck and was arrested after a vehicle pursuit, police added.

The gunman, a 20-year-old from St. Cloud, remains in the Burleigh County jail on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, auto theft, fleeing police and driving without a valid license.

Police have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting or further details about the shooter’s capture. The identities of the victim and the suspect have yet to be disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 1-320-251-3281.