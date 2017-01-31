A female juvenile was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man Tuesday in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to the 3200 block of N. 6th Street just before 5 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Officers located a man, who had been stabbed, inside the home. He was then taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Police arrested a juvenile female, who is related to the victim, in connection with the death.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on a count of probable cause murder, according to a news release.

Fourth Precinct officers will be in the neighborhood Wednesday talking with neighbors.

