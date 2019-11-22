A 21-year-old male caregiver has been charged with sexually assaulting two adults with intellectual disabilities at group homes in southwest Minnesota.

Samuel Lee Sandbo of Windom, Minn., said he was “having anxiety and guilt regarding some acts he committed” and told local police that he raped two vulnerable adults. Both victims have significant intellectual and mental disabilities, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Cottonwood County District Court.

Sandbo has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct that together carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison and up to $60,000, or both.

“It is disturbing that somebody who is in a position of authority over extremely mentally impaired individuals would take advantage of them,” said Nicholas Anderson, the Cottonwood County attorney.

Sandbo told police in Windom that he began working for Habilitative Services, Inc. (HSI) which provides residential and in-home support services for people with disabilities in 14 counties, primarily in southwest Minnesota. A spokesman for HSI did not have an immediate response to questions about Sandbo and his employment status.

According to the criminal complaint, Sandbo said he became physically abusive toward clients “within six months” after he began working for HSI in January 2017. In one case, he admitted to pulling down his pants, putting on a condom and raping a vulnerable adult in bed. He stopped when the adult hit him. In a second case, Sandbo admitted to raping a vulnerable adult until he ejaculated. In both cases, Sandbo threw the used condoms in the trash, the complaint says.

Both of the alleged assaults occurred at group homes in Windom. The criminal complaint does not identify the exact locations of the alleged assaults or the identities of the victims.

Sandbo was arrested Tuesday and has been released on bond.

Nationally, the rate of serious violent crime, including rape or sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault, of people with disabilities is more than three times the rate of assaults on people without disabilities, according to a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 2018, state regulators in Minnesota received 2,403 allegations of sexual abuse involving vulnerable adults, and 9,058 allegations of physical abuse, according to state data.