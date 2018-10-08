PORT DICKSON, Malaysia — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has campaigned for his designated successor and former foe Anwar Ibrahim, urging voters to support Anwar's return to active politics.

Mahathir's appearance at a political rally Monday night marked the first time in two decades that the two leaders shared the same stage after setting aside a bitter political feud to form an alliance that won a stunning victory in May's national elections.

Anwar was convicted for sodomy in 2015 but freed and pardoned by King Muhammad V after the national elections.

He is expected to easily win a parliamentary by-election to fill a vacant seat for the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday so he can return to parliament and prepare for his eventual takeover from Mahathir.