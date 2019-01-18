PUTRAYAJAYA, Malaysia — Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Friday that an apology by Goldman Sachs for its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB was insufficient and that it must pay $7.5 billion as compensation.
Goldman CEO David Solomon apologized Wednesday to the Malaysian people for its former banker Tim Leissner's role in arranging bond sales for 1MDB. Those sales provided a means for associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to allegedly steal billions over several years from the fund.
Solomon has said the investment bank conducted due diligence but was misled by Leissner and former Malaysian government officials.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Zimbabwe again forces 'total internet shutdown' amid unrest
Zimbabwe's government has again forced a "total internet shutdown," a media group says, after a days-long violent crackdown on people protesting dramatic fuel price increases.
World
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani FM
Officials say U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Pakistan's foreign minister on the second day of his visit to Islamabad as part of efforts to find a peaceful solution to neighboring Afghanistan's 17-year war.
World
Congo court poised to rule on presidential vote challenge
Congo's constitutional court is poised to rule as early as Friday on a challenge to the presidential election results. But the African Union continental body has issued a surprise last-minute request for Congo's government to suspend the announcement of final results, citing "serious doubts" about the vote.
World
Malaysia says Goldman Sachs must pay, apology not enough
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Friday that an apology by Goldman Sachs for its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB was insufficient and that it must pay $7.5 billion as compensation.
World
Avalanche in Kashmir Himalayas kills 3, leaves 7 missing
An avalanche at a Himalayan mountain pass in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday killed three people and left another seven missing, officials said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.