SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Malaysian police say rescuers have found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago.
Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is Nora Anne Quoirin.
The girl, who has learning and physical disabilities, was discovered missing by her family from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Aug. 4.
