KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government said Thursday it detained the No. 2 official of a banned Cambodian opposition party, as regional countries backed Phnom Penh's bid to block the return of self-exiled leaders accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Mu Sochua, vice president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was held by immigration officials upon landing at the Kuala Lumpur airport Wednesday night from Jakarta. Her detention followed the arrest of two party youth activists in Malaysia late Monday.

He indicated that she won't be deported, saying immigration officials only wanted to know her intention of entering Malaysia. While there was a Cambodian request to deport opposition officials, Saifuddin said Malaysia makes its own decision without foreign interference.

"We are not in the position to deport people and neither do we like doing that," he told reporters. "We are a pro-democracy government. We follow things very closely but at the same time, we cannot interfere with what happens in other countries."

The opposition politicians, led by party leader Sam Rainsy, have planned to return home on Saturday with followers to spark a popular movement to oust long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, an autocratic leader who has clamped down on his opponents. Their bid hit a roadblock after Thailand blocked them from transiting through the country.

Human Rights Watch slammed Mu Sochua's arrest as "absolutely ludicrous and unacceptable."

"She's done nothing wrong and should be immediately released and allowed to undertake the consultations she planned with the Malaysia government and civil society groups," said its Asia deputy director Phil Robertson. "Malaysia should stand up to Cambodia's bullying of its regional neighbors and refuse to do Phnom Penh's dirty work in cracking down against the CNRP exiles."

The party was dissolved by court order in late 2017, allowing Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party to sweep a 2018 general election. Cambodian courts are widely considered to be under the influence of the government, which employs the law to harass its opponents.

CNRP officials echoed calls for her release.

"We just would like Malaysia to release her urgently because she is on a mission for defending human rights. Do not stop us. Do not block our way. We are doing our best to bring human rights back. Please join hands with us," said Mounh Sarath, the party's Asia public liaison officer.

Seng Mengbunrong, an aide to Mu Sochua, said the party was unable to reach her and is trying to seek intervention from Malaysia's foreign ministry and the United States.

Mu Sochua has dual citizenship and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Embassy officials couldn't be reached for comments immediately.

Saifudin said there were rumors that Sam Rainsy, whom he knows personally, was planning to come to Malaysia to meet him but said "that is not in the pipeline."

Hours before Mu Sochua's detention in Malaysia, the Cambodian Embassy in Indonesia called for her arrest after she gave a news conference in Jakarta. Cambodian Ambassador Hor Nambora interrupted the news conference to describe the opposition politicians as fugitives and criminals.

"We are risking our lives, we will go to Cambodia empty handed," Mu Sochua said. "Returning home for democracy in Cambodia, it's not a revolution, it's not a coup d'etat."

Cambodian officials have repeatedly warned that if the opposition leaders did make it back, they would immediately be arrested. Most if not all have convictions or charges pending against them, including inciting armed rebellion despite their avowedly nonviolent intentions.