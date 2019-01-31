KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been crowned as Malaysia's 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system, nearly a month after the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.
Garbed in aqua blue regalia, Sultan Abdullah, 59, took his oath of office in a ceremony Thursday in the national palace.
Nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms under the world's only such system. Sultan Muhammad V, 49, abruptly resigned Jan. 6 as Malaysia's king after just two years on the throne in the first abdication in the nation's history. No reason was given, but it came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.