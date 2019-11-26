PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — A lawyer says Malaysia's top appeals court has acquitted an Australian grandmother who faced the death penalty in a drugs case.

Defense lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah says Australian national Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was acquitted Tuesday and immediately taken into immigration custody.

Exposto was first exonerated by the High Court in 2017 on grounds that she didn't know there were 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine in her bag when she was arrested in December 2014 at Kuala Lumpur's international airport.

But the appeals court last year overturned the lower court's acquittal.