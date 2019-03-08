KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Malaysian coroner has ruled that there was no criminal involvement in the death of an 18-year-old Dutch model whose nude body was found after plunging from a condominium.
Ivana Smit's body was found on the balcony of a sixth floor unit in a Kuala Lumpur condominium in December 2017. She was believed to have fallen from the 20th floor where she had spent the night with an American man and his Kazakhstan wife.
The case drew widespread attention due to allegations of lurid sex and drug use.
Police initially ruled her death as suicide but her family suspected foul play.
A lawyer for the family, Sankara Nair, says they were disappointed by Friday's finding and will challenge it.
