KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Malaysian mountain climber is being treated in a hospital in Nepal's capital after being stranded nearly two days alone near the summit of Annapurna.

A helicopter crew searching for the missing climber on Thursday spotted Wui Kin Chin waving his hands at them, and rescuers brought him down to a lower camp.

Trekking company official Mingma Sherpa said Chin had been without an oxygen bottle, food and water for over 40 hours at the time of his rescue.

Chin was flown to the capital, Kathmandu, on Friday and taken to a hospital, where his wife joined him.

Chin is an anesthesiologist and accomplished climber, and Sherpa credited Chin's medical knowledge and familiarity with mountains for keeping him alive.