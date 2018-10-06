KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police say eight suspected militants, including seven foreigners, have been arrested for allegedly spreading religious extremism that could threaten national security and fan terrorism in the region.

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun says the suspects are connected with an Islamic religious school in Yemen that promotes teachings that permit the killings of non-Muslims and even Muslims who don't follow their ways and denounce democracy as un-Islamic.

He said Friday the foreigners include five people from a country in Europe, one from the Americas and one from the Middle East.

He said the Sept. 24 arrests came after police received intelligence that a Yemen-based terror group was planning to set up a school in Southeast Asia to promote their ideology, which is shared by groups like the Islamic State.