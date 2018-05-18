KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Malaysian official says former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been summoned for questioning in a money-laundering probe involving the 1MDB state investment fund.

The official at Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, who declined to be identified because of the case's sensitivity, says the commission served a notice to Najib at his house Friday requesting that he appear next Tuesday for questioning in the 1MDB case.

The official said Najib acknowledged the request. Najib's lawyer, Harpal Singh Grewal, said he wasn't aware of the summons but that Najib had earlier promised to cooperate with authorities.

The new government reopened a probe into 1MDB, which is being investigated abroad, after the shocking electoral defeat last week of Najib's coalition.