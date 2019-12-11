Growing up Jewish in Oklahoma City, Aaron Goldfarb encountered few opportunities to drink eggnog during the holiday season. But romance can change a person's circumstances.

"I married a woman who loves the holidays," said Goldfarb, who writes about beer, whiskey and cocktails for publications including Esquire and Punch. His book "Gather Around Cocktails" (Dovetail, $20), a compendium of holiday-related drinks, was published this fall.

"She's actually half-Jewish," he said of his wife, "but 100 percent celebrates the holidays."

So began a journey deep into the punch bowl. Goldfarb's book includes recipes for eggnogs flavored with gingerbread, peppermint, pistachio and toffee syrups. For the vegan crowd, there's the Eggless Avocado Nog and Spiced Mexican Chocolate Nog. He said he has experimented with batches using "every spirit you can imagine, except gin."

His batch for their first party was pretty straightforward, an amalgam of TV host Alton Brown's formula — one of the first things that pop up when you Google "eggnog" — and other recipes.

Vital to his recipe are the variety and volume of spirits. He pours in quality rum, brandy and bourbon in equal portions.

His guests enjoy his handiwork, but only up to a point. "I think eggnog's great because you only drink it once or twice a year," he said. "A lot of people like eggnog. They just don't want to be standing at a party for three hours drinking it. They'll have a sip or two and then say, 'OK, I'll have a beer.' "