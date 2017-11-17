Cosmos

One of the region’s most beautiful dining venues is serving a three-course Thanksgiving a la carte dinner from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect several options in each of the three courses, including pumpkin risotto, turkey with maple-ginger sweet potatoes, pan-roasted salmon with Brussels sprouts and brown sugar-stout cake. Cost is $55 per adult, and $2 per year for children up to age 12. For groups of six or more, chef Tim Fischer will prepare a family-style turkey-and-trimmings dinner; cost is $60 per adult and the same kids’ $2-per-year equation.

601 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-677-1100, loewshotel.com

The Lexington

At Grand Avenue’s dining grande dame, chef Jack Riebel will be serving a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. First course is a choice of a classic autumn soup or salad, followed by several options: beef, fish or turkey prepared two ways; one is a confit style of dark meat, the other is a play on turkey porchetta (“That’s “turchetta,” said Riebel with a laugh), served with mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and dressing. Dessert? Pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. Cost is $44.95 per person.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Mercy

For the first Thanksgiving in his new restaurant (in the Chambers Le Meridien Hotel), chef/owner Mike Rakun is offering a three-course spread. First up: butternut squash soup or an apple salad. Next: a “turkey platter,” with a turkey roulade, sweet or mashed potatoes, stuffing (“my favorite Thanksgiving dish,” he said), gravy and cranberry relish. Dessert? “It’ll probably be pumpkin pie and pecan pie,” said Rakun. Cost is $39 adults, $15 ages 12 and under. Served 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

901 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-252-7000, mercympls.com