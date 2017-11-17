Cosmos
One of the region’s most beautiful dining venues is serving a three-course Thanksgiving a la carte dinner from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect several options in each of the three courses, including pumpkin risotto, turkey with maple-ginger sweet potatoes, pan-roasted salmon with Brussels sprouts and brown sugar-stout cake. Cost is $55 per adult, and $2 per year for children up to age 12. For groups of six or more, chef Tim Fischer will prepare a family-style turkey-and-trimmings dinner; cost is $60 per adult and the same kids’ $2-per-year equation.
601 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-677-1100, loewshotel.com
The Lexington
At Grand Avenue’s dining grande dame, chef Jack Riebel will be serving a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. First course is a choice of a classic autumn soup or salad, followed by several options: beef, fish or turkey prepared two ways; one is a confit style of dark meat, the other is a play on turkey porchetta (“That’s “turchetta,” said Riebel with a laugh), served with mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and dressing. Dessert? Pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. Cost is $44.95 per person.
1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com
Mercy
For the first Thanksgiving in his new restaurant (in the Chambers Le Meridien Hotel), chef/owner Mike Rakun is offering a three-course spread. First up: butternut squash soup or an apple salad. Next: a “turkey platter,” with a turkey roulade, sweet or mashed potatoes, stuffing (“my favorite Thanksgiving dish,” he said), gravy and cranberry relish. Dessert? “It’ll probably be pumpkin pie and pecan pie,” said Rakun. Cost is $39 adults, $15 ages 12 and under. Served 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
901 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-252-7000, mercympls.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.