More than 600 guests gathered at Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake for the 2019 Wish Ball. Sponsored by Make-A-Wish Minnesota, the evening included live and silent auctions, a banquet and inspiring stories. Dessert and a doughnut luge provided a sweet ending to the annual event. Make-A-Wish Minnesota helps empower children going through critical illnesses, granting between 250 and 300 wishes a year.