That drive to the office or school in the Twin Cities and all across the state on Friday morning should be A-okay. The trip home probably won't be.

A potent winter storm ready to roar into Minnesota is poised to drop between 6 and 9 inches of snow in the Twin Cities and heavy amounts across most of the state between noon and midnight Friday. Snow falling at up to an inch an hour and whipped by winds gusting to near tropical storm speeds could reduce visibility and snarl afternoon traffic, said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"Enjoy your snow-free commute this morning, because the one this evening is going to be dreadful," the weather service said in a tweet.

Flakes were already falling in Nebraska and Iowa early Friday and are expected to push into southwestern Minnesota by midmorning. They should reach the Twin Cities by lunchtime when a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect. The warning until 6 p.m. Saturday covers the entire state except for the far southeastern corner. A blizzard warning is in effect for all of western Minnesota from 8 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The ominous forecast with the potential for double-digit snowfall from Willmar to St. Cloud to just west of the metro combined with the threat of strong winds gusting to 45 mph. had many school districts canceling classes Friday. Among them were Fairmont, Rochester, Mankato and Northfield. Other districts opted for early dismissals, including Alexandria, Buffalo, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud, Shakopee and St. Louis Park.

MnDOT said it would have all 800 of its plows ready to tackle the roads and have crews on the job 24-hours a day until roads are clear, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. But she warned it's going to take a long time to get them all cleaned off and the low temperatures will hinder the ability of chemicals to melt away ice and snow left behind.

Water vapor rises Thursday morning from the Mississippi River near the Hennepin Ave. Bridge in Minneapolis, as seen from West River Pkwy.

"The rate of snow will be hard for operators to keep up with, so likely that could cause compaction on the highways - causing more slick spots and longer time to clear roads to bare pavement," she said.

MnDOT on Thursday piled up snow along Hwy. 15 near Lafayette, creating a "snow" fence to deal with the wind to try to keep snow from blowing onto the highway.

Even in the metro, crews were warning that it will be hard to keep roads clear until the system moves out of the area Saturday afternoon.

"Due to the large volume of precipitation, it may take more than one day to fully clear the snow," a statement from the Woodbury Public Works Department said.

Metro Mobility said it will continue to operate on Friday, but service times may be affected. Riders are encouraged to cancel nonessential trips, the agency said.

Beitlich highly discouraged travel especially in western Minnesota where whiteout conditions may occur in open country and travel could be very difficult to near impossible.

If you must travel, pack a winter survival kit, the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department said.

"Cat litter, jumper cables and blankets all could save your life and should be part of your car's emergency kit. Pack one NOW" the agency tweeted Thursday.

There may not be that many places to go anyway. Many activities were already being called off in advance of the inclement weather. Elk River High School moved its "One-Act Performance Night" to Jan. 24, and the White Bear Lake Center for the Arts canceled all of its Saturday classes.

After the storm moves out, the forecast calls for quiet and cold conditions to start the week. Highs under mostly sunny skies will be in the single digits above zero on Sunday and Monday, rising into the teens on Tuesday and mid-20s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the single digits below zero Sunday and Monday and moderating to above-zero lows by Tuesday.

Another storm may take aim at Minnesota next weekend, Beitlich said. But it's too early to say how much snow it might bring.