NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 1
Columbus 3, New York 2
Toronto FC 3, Chicago 0
D.C. United 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
Vancouver 4, Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 0, San Jose 0, tie
Portland 2, Houston 1
Seattle 3, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 4, Orlando City 3
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.
