With Minnesota United's scheduled home opener at Allianz Field just three days away, Major League Soccer followed the NBA and suspended its season for 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota United's home opener, set for Sunday against Red Bulls, will not be played.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a written statement. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

The Loons won their first two games — both on the road — in their season that started March 1 at Portland and were scheduled to play the first of four consecutive games at Allianz Field Sunday at 6 p.m. against the New York Red Bulls.

The United issued this statement: "With the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, Minnesota United fully supports the decision by Major League Soccer to suspend the 2020 season for 30 days.

"We as a club believe the health and safety of our community, our fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance. We will continue to work with MLS and the Minnesota Department of Health on next steps.

"We look forward to welcoming our community and all fans and stakeholders back to Allianz Field in 2020."