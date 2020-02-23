All-Leg Kick Team
Baseball players, past and present, who have utilized the leg kick to great effect:
Catcher
Buster Posey
First base
Sadaharu Oh
Second base
Justin Turner
Third base
Josh Donaldson
Shortstop
Javier Baez
Outfield
Mel Ott
Outfield
Kirby Puckett
Outfield
Darryl Strawberry
D.h.
David Ortiz
Bench
Ruben Sierra
