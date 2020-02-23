All-Leg Kick Team

Baseball players, past and present, who have utilized the leg kick to great effect:

Catcher

Buster Posey

First base

Sadaharu Oh

Second base

Justin Turner

Third base

Josh Donaldson

Shortstop

Javier Baez

Outfield

Mel Ott

Outfield

Kirby Puckett

Outfield

Darryl Strawberry

D.h.

David Ortiz

Bench

Ruben Sierra