– Twins players had a day off Friday as Major League Baseball pondered what to do with spring training in the wake of a shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB, which suspended the season Thursday, issued a statement late in the day saying players can remain in their spring training cities, return to their offseason homes, or head to their team’s home city.

There was no access to Twins players Friday. The team planned to meet on Saturday morning at Hammond Stadium.

“We’re going to stick around,” catcher Mitch Garver said Thursday. “It’s not a lockout, it’s not a work stoppage. We’re still going to be here.”

Here is MLB’s statement: “After an in-person meeting with MLBPA officials in Arizona, Major League Baseball announced today that Spring Training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Major League players can elect to return home, remain in their Spring Training cities, or return to their Club’s home city. This step is in the best interests of players, employees and the communities who host Spring Training.

“MLB will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by coronavirus.”