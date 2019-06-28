– The wait for water begins in the dark at 4 a.m. By the time A. Vani reaches the public pump, a dozen women are already in line.

The taps in Vani's home in a working-class suburb of this South Indian city ran dry a month ago. Now her entire morning is spent chasing water, then carefully rationing it for washing, bathing and cooking. She used to open her beauty parlor at 10 a.m., but now she is lucky if she gets there by early afternoon.

As the sun rises, so, too, does the heat, heading toward a high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, at 8 a.m., water spills from the pump. But the flow is erratic, requiring a 10-minute wait before the next vessel can be filled. A sharp argument erupts between neighbors over whose turn is next. Last month, a woman in the area was stabbed when a fight over water turned violent.

The situation is "mental torture," said Vani, 44, hoisting a neon-colored plastic pot full of water to her waist before starting on the walk home. But, she added, "whatever lengths we have to go to get water, we will do it. There is no other way."

Two years of drought

A severe water shortage is stalking Chennai, whose metropolitan area is home to 9 million people. The city's reservoirs and lakes are parched and its wells have run dry after two years of scanty rains. Local authorities are trucking in water and desalinating seawater, but the overall supply is 40% less than the city's basic requirement.

The daily travails of millions of people in Chennai are a harbinger of things to come for the country, warn experts, who say India faces a looming water crisis as its population grows, urbanization intensifies and global temperatures rise.

"This year it is Chennai," said Samrat Basak, a water expert at the World Resources Institute in India. But "Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi are all facing similar water scarcity," he said. Together, the four cities are home to approximately 60 million people, the United Nations estimates.

'Man-made crisis'

India is the world's largest user of groundwater — an underground resource that excludes lakes and reservoirs. Twelve major urban areas have been using groundwater at an unsustainable rate since at least 2013, according to data provided by the planning arm of the Indian government.

"This is a man-made crisis," said Sekhar Raghavan, director of the Rain Centre in Chennai and a longtime expert on the city's water issues. As Chennai has grown, natural water bodies have been squeezed and polluted by the expanding metropolis. Like much of India, the city relies on yearly monsoon rains for its water needs. If the rains fail again this year, "Chennai will be unlivable," Raghavan said.

For many residents, that moment is already here.

"General hygiene has taken a hit," said G. Yogesh, a 31-year-old who works for one of the city's many information-technology firms. "There are no long showers anymore. I take a bath with just five or six mugs. We use the washing machine sparingly, washing only what's essential." At his office, before using the toilet, he has to check whether there is water in a nearby drum, then fill a cistern manually so he can flush.

"This was not a sudden, apocalyptic thing. This is the result of slow degradation," Yogesh said, blaming a lack of political will and public ignorance for the city's plight. "There is only one backup plan — to leave the city."