TOPEKA, Kan. — The National Republican Congressional Committee is dropping its support for an incumbent congressman facing a difficult re-election in a suburban Kansas City district that Hillary Clinton won.
A spokesman for the NRCC confirmed that the Republicans' congressional campaign wing cancelled $1.2 million in ad spending backing Rep. Kevin Yoder.
Yoder's district encompasses affluent, fast-growing suburbs, as well as some poorer Kansas City neighborhoods. Clinton beat Trump in the district by a little over one point.
His opponent, Sharice Davids, has gained national attention for her nontraditional profile as an LGBT Native-American attorney who also is a former mixed-martial arts fighter.
Davids had a modest lead in a recent New York Times poll and was endorsed by former President Barack Obama on Monday.
