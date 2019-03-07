FARGO, N.D. — Forecasters say the threat for major spring flooding is increasing in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota, where the neighboring cities of Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota have been on alert since a record flood 10 years ago.

The National Weather Service says there's a 50 percent chance the river will reach 35 feet in Fargo-Moorhead, which is considered major flood stage. That's up 4 feet from the last flood outlook issued in February.

The two cities have taken several measures such as home buyouts and levees since the record flood in 2009, when the river crested at about 41 feet and the cities were protected by a massive sandbagging effort.

The weather service says much depends on how fast the snow melts.