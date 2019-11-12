Local and state leaders, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Gov. Tim Walz, are scheduled to appear Tuesday at the site of the former Ford assembly plant in St. Paul’s Highland Park for what officials say will be a “major” announcement, beginning at 11 a.m.

The 122-acre site, in the early stages of development by Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies, has been touted as one of the state’s largest redevelopment opportunities. Ford announced last year that it had chosen Ryan as master developer of the site.

After extensive community meetings, Ryan unveiled plans for a mixed-use development, featuring commercial and retail space and 3,800 units of housing on 40 new city blocks, with a mix of single-family homes along tony Mississippi River Boulevard, condos, row houses, apartment buildings and senior rentals. No building would be taller than six stories. More than 50 acres would be set aside as public-access open space. The developer has promised to plant at least 1,000 trees and create a couple of parks within the development.

About 20% of the housing would be classified as affordable — 10 percent affordable for people making 30 percent of area median income or less.

To help develop that housing and to build necessary infrastructure on a site that is now nothing but dirt, Ryan officials are asking for more than $107 million in public financing. City officials have said the site has a potential redevelopment value of $1.3 billion and could bring in new tax revenue of more than $20 million annually. Ryan estimated that the project will create more than 14,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs in a variety of industries after its completion.

In April, the City Council voted 6-1 to approve Ryan’s request to change the master plan to allow single-family homes as part of the project.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.