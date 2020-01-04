ROME — Union leaders denounced Saturday safety conditions at an automotive plant operated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group following the death of a maintenance worker.
The Fim Cisl union said the victim killed Friday was an employee of an external company, Sinergia, who was brought in to do maintenance work while the plant, located in the central Italian city of Atessa, was closed over the New Year's holiday.
In October, unions called a strike to demand stricter workplace safety rules after an FCA worker died at the group's plant in Cassino.
