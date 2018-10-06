ALFRED, Maine — A Maine woman accused of driving onto a baseball field and hitting and killing a man is facing more than a dozen charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault.
A grand jury returned a 15-count indictment this week against 51-year-old Carol Sharrow in York County Superior Court.
Sharrow, of Sanford, is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield. Police said at the time that the car came onto the field during a boy's baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. Video showed it circling the bases as umpires and players fled.
Police say the hit-and-run took place on June 1. Sharrow's attorney didn't return a telephone message seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Californians weigh making egg-laying hens cage-free by 2022
California voters are right to think they already weighed in on how big cages should be for egg-laying hens.
Variety
Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute
A black man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of a white man outside a bar in a case his attorney said stemmed from "ugly racism."
National
Ex-Illinois Rep. Schock to face corruption trial in June
Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock's public corruption trial is now scheduled for June in federal court in Chicago.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian West sues former guard over Paris robbery
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is suing a former security guard over an incident in Paris in which she was bound and robbed of jewelry that was worth millions of dollars.
National
Senate near Kavanaugh approval after epic struggle
Democrats and demonstrators vented rage and resistance but the Senate rolled toward approving Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination Saturday as President Donald Trump and Republicans approached an election-season triumph in the most electrifying confirmation battle in years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.