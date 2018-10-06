– For weeks, Sen. Susan Collins was seen inside the Capitol and across the country as a tortured fence-sitter who could sink Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. But over the course of 44 minutes Friday, she revealed herself as a resolute defender of President Donald Trump's nominee, delivering a floor speech that cinched Kavanaugh's confirmation and delighted even conservatives who frequently grumble over the Maine Republican's shows of independence.

Collins' speech, which concluded at 3:51 p.m., was met with GOP applause. It was, at times, a tribute to the #MeToo movement, a simultaneous indictment and defense of her Senate colleagues, and a broadside against the pointed Democratic attacks on ­Kavanaugh. But it was mainly a robust defense of Kavanaugh's judicial record and a minute dissection of the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him by Christine Blasey Ford, Debbie Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

It laid bare that Collins, far from being wracked with doubt, had long been inclined to confirm Kavanaugh. By the time she declared, "I do not believe that these charges can fairly prevent Judge Kava­naugh from serving on the court," 31 minutes into the speech, she had long since removed any doubt about how she would ultimately vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly rose to pay tribute, comparing Collins to former Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, an early critic of Joseph McCarthy and Collins' personal hero. "I've not heard a better speech in my time here, and I've been here a while," McConnell gushed. "It was absolutely inspirational."

Former President George H.W. Bush hailed Collins for her "political courage and class … and her principled leadership."

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Senate chamber and beyond fumed. "History will judge this decision harshly," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. A former Obama administration official, Susan Rice, mused on Twitter about challenging Collins in 2020.

Collins played coy about Kavanaugh's nomination for months, joining Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, under the media spotlight as one of the likeliest GOP turncoats. The high drama remained Friday morning, as Collins cast a vote to close debate on Kavanaugh but would not publicly say whether she would vote to confirm him, saying she would make that announcement later in the day.

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and John Thune, R-S.D., the second- and third-ranking party leaders, talked privately to Collins on the floor in the morning before she ducked into a private room to take a phone call — a scene reminiscent of when Collins joined with Murkowski and the late John McCain in July 2017 to tank a GOP health care bill. Later, she would have lunch with McConnell in the private Senate dining room.

But the swing-vote shoe did not quite fit in this case: Not only has Collins voted to confirm every Supreme Court justice she has voted on, from GOP and Democratic presidents alike, she also voiced tentative support for Kava­naugh at crucial moments.

When Democrats trained on his potential hostility to abortion rights — which Collins supports — she spoke up to say that she did not believe Kavanaugh would overturn Roe vs. Wade. When activist groups gathered fundraising pledges for a potential re-election foe, contingent on her vote, she suggested it was illegal.

Later, when the sexual assault allegations emerged, Collins remained mum as the Senate Judiciary Committee and then the FBI investigated. On Thursday, as Democrats sought to cast doubt on the limited scope of the FBI probe, she told reporters it was "very thorough" after hearing a briefing on its findings.

Even so, her emphatic endorsement of Kavanaugh on Friday contained surprises. Collins dismissed the opposition to Kavanaugh as "a caricature of a gutter-level political campaign" and blasted "dark money" liberal groups who "whip their followers into a frenzy by spreading misrepresentations and outright falsehoods" about Kavanaugh's jurisprudence.

She blasted the allegations of Swetnick, brought forth by lawyer Michael Avenatti, that suggested Kavanaugh was complicit in "gang rapes" during high school — claims that came without corroboration but were lent some credence by Democrats who called for them to be officially ­investigated.

"That such an allegation can find its way into the Supreme Court confirmation process is a stark reminder about why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness," Collins said.