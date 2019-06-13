AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill requiring public and private insurance companies to cover abortion is now law in Maine.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it Thursday, a day after the Legislature finalized the measure.
The approval comes after the state faced a lawsuit over its restrictions on abortion providers.
It's the second bill passed recently by the Legislature to open up abortion access.
Mills signed a bill Monday to allow medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure.
The Maine Senate approved the insurance bill Wednesday by a vote of 19-16. The House approved the bill 82-59.