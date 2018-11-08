JOHANNESBURG — A South African court has ruled that a Danish woman suspected of a huge fraud at home, can be sent to Denmark.
The magistrate at Johannesburg's Randburg court said Britta Nielsen will return to Denmark accompanied by a Danish police officer later Thursday.
Piet du Plessi, Nielsen's attorney, told court that the 64-year-old Dane "is cooperating fully" with international and Danish authorities.
Nielsen is the main suspect in a fraud case that caused a Danish government welfare agency to lose at least 111 million kroner ($17 million). In court, she sat quietly with her legs crossed, short hair dyed black, a cardigan over her arms and wearing sneakers.
Du Plessi read a statement saying Nielsen was willing to fly home, meaning no formal extradition was needed.
