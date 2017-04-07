Welcome to another Vikings mailbag, where we answer a handful of questions from Twitter. Submit your questions to @Andrew_Krammer.

@Andrew_Krammer Would the Vikings consider making an offer for Sherman? Waynes or Alexander and a third — Matt P (@MattP_BU) April 6, 2017

AK: Never say never, but a trade for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman doesn’t fit the Vikings’ way of operating under General Manager Rick Spielman. There’s no question Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league and a reason for Seattle’s continued success on defense. However, paying up a young player and/or draft picks in a trade for a 29-year old who’s currently counting more than $13 million against the cap is difficult to see from the Vikings front office. Xavier Rhodes is also waiting on his payday.

@Andrew_Krammer Is DT top need now with Floyd and Johnson injury from last year — Jorge cordero (@Jcord842118) April 6, 2017

AK: Yes, defensive tackle, in my opinion, is a top priority and one that became clear when Sharrif Floyd’s condition was made public. Floyd’s career is threatened by nerve damage in his knee caused from complications of his September surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. The Vikings signed Datone Jones, the former Packers defensive end and outside linebacker, and will move him to Floyd’s spot along with Tom Johnson, who is recovering from a torn hamstring suffered in December.A defensive tackle will likely be added in the draft as only Linval Joseph is the only experienced interior defender currently signed beyond 2017.

@Andrew_Krammer What's the cap situation? With big renewals coming up, draft class to sign, can we expect many veterans coming in as starters/depth? — Jon Darling (@WarleyOwl) April 6, 2017

AK: The Vikings sit with $16.7 million in salary cap space, according to the NFLPA, after the latest signings of quarterback Case Keenum and punter Ryan Quigley. That should be enough room to extend cornerback Xavier Rhodes, currently counting $8 million against the cap, while allocating a few million for the rookie class and possibly adding another free agent or two. A veteran free agent receiver like Anquan Boldin, Stevie Johnson or Michael Floyd could still help a young group. However, cap space is at a premium with the likes of quarterback Sam Bradford, defensive end Everson Griffen, linebacker Anthony Barr, receiver Stefon Diggs and nose tackle Linval Josephentering contract years in 2017 or 2018.

@Andrew_Krammer Why does McKinnon seem to be getting the cold shoulder and no fair chance to be the #1 RB? â€” Eric Thomas (@eric_thomas12) April 6, 2017

AK: Durability, in my opinion, might be a concern with McKinnon, who suffered a back injury (in the weight room) during his first run as starter in 2014 and he fought through a nagging ankle injury toward the end of last season. Head coach Mike Zimmer has said McKinnon will be in the mix, but you should still expect the Vikings todraft a running back to pair with him and Latavius Murray, who is recovering from ankle surgery last month. Last year’s 32nd-ranked run game shouldn’t be picky about where it gets production. McKinnon can be a strong weapon in space, but the Vikings’ front didn’t provide much of that last season.

@Andrew_Krammer #Vikings HELLO FROM VIRGINIA 757, being our defense is pretty much tops in the league, do we go offense with our first 3 picks? Wr, TE, RB? â€” jase (@ALLDAYPURP757) April 6, 2017

AK: That’s not a bet I’d take to Vegas with Mike Zimmer as head coach. The Vikings have made first-, second- or third-round selections on defense during all three drafts with Zimmer and that could continue this month, especially with their situation at defensive tackle. Also, only five linebackers are currently under contract. Expect the Vikings to add more through the draft. With that said, the current vacancy at right guard could be addressed within the first three picks you mentioned.

@Andrew_Krammer Will Vikings remove Joe Mixon from their draft board? #Vikings â€” Troy Podoll (@tpodoll1) April 6, 2017

AK: Zimmer declined to answer this question during NFL owners meetings last month, which came weeks after Zimmer was spotted meeting with running back Joe Mixon during Oklahoma’s pro day. The Vikings could use a talent like Mixon, who ran for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. But they’d have to be willing to take a chance on a man who punched a female student in 2014 and fractured bones in her face.