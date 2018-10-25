Every Thursday morning we’ll answer Vikings questions submitted via Twitter or email for our weekly Access Vikings podcast and post-game Overtime videos. Please submit any you have to @Andrew_Krammer, @GoesslingStrib or @RandBall.

From @NStumoLanger: What wide receiver-cornerback matchups should we really pay attention to on Sunday (for both teams)?

AK: Sunday night’s game is set up to be a shootout. The Vikings are in doubt of having No. 1 cornerback Xavier Rhodes as he deals with a foot injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday. While the Saints are allowing 27 points per game and a league-worst 43 percent of passes to go for first downs. I will be watching closely the matchup between Adam Thielen and cornerback Marshon Lattimore. If you remember, Thielen had a great 24-yard catch to set up a go-ahead field goal in the closing minutes of that NFC Divisional playoff game with Lattimore draped all over him. Lattimore, who was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, was called for holding on that play. I’ll also be paying attention to whomever lines up across from Saints receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints can nearly create any matchup they want with Thomas, who leads New Orleans in routes run from the slot aside from being a star outside receiver. If Rhodes is out, rookie Holton Hill will be in for a tall task opposite Trae Waynes.

—

From @IronleafSH: How was Isidora’s play? Who is left as reserve OL?

AK: Danny Isidora is the Vikings’ fourth guard, and that’s where they’re at in Week 8 with Tom Compton unlikely to play due to a sprained knee. Effort isn’t an issue with Isidora, who did make some solid blocks on big plays against the Jets. He essentially tackled a blitzing Jets linebacker to protect Kirk Cousins on a 21-yard pass to Adam Thielen. But Isidora’s room for improvement was clear. He’s susceptible to power rushes and was outmuscled by Leonard Williams more than once. Good thing for the Vikings this week is the Saints don’t boast a premiere interior threat like they’d faced recently in the Jets, Eagles and Rams games. If Isidora has to start against the Saints, the Vikings’ next backup interior lineman is Brett Jones.

—

From @al3701: Dalvin, Dalvin, Dalvin!! I want to know if he’s playing this year?

AK: Yes, the Vikings intend on running back Dalvin Cook returning to the field this year. That’s why he was held out of practice Wednesday and appears unlikely to play against the Saints this weekend. They’re taking the long approach with his recovery this time after he reaggravated his hamstring in the Sept. 27 loss in Los Angeles, about 10 days after he first injured the leg in Green Bay. The Vikings are a team that expects to play deep into January and possibly February, so they’re not going to rush Cook back a second time. In the meantime, Latavius Murray has done pretty well.

—

From @Kufoolch: How concerned should we be with the number of errors by Kendricks? Got beat badly on a pass Sunday and missed a few tackles. Especially with Barr injured…

AK: Yeah, there’s some fire to that smoke. Kendricks’ five missed tackles in coverage, including one on Isaiah Crowell’s 21-yard catch and run in New York, trail only three other NFL linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus. There’s no time to waste in correcting that with Alvin Kamara coming to town. Shortcomings aside, the fact is Kendricks is on pace to lead the Vikings in tackles for a fourth straight season to start his career, which would tie a franchise record set by Rip Hawkins from 1961-1964. In the same game against the Jets, Kendricks made a first-down saving tackle in coverage on third-and-7 and was credited with two pass deflections. So, I wouldn’t be too concerned in the big picture. But on Sunday, Kamara will be as tough a cover as any NFL running back.