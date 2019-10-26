A woman was killed and a man severely injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Brainerd, Minn., according to the State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. when a Dodge Caravan headed north on Hwy. 25 struck a semitrailer truck headed east on County Road 2 that had failed to yield the right of way. The van hit the back of the semi, causing the semi to roll. The semi came to rest on the south shoulder of County Road 2 while the van came to rest in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 25 in the intersection.

Kelly Schmidtbauer, 36, of Pierz, the van’s driver, died at the scene. Brent L. Chase, 59, of Staples, the semi driver, suffered critical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

On Thursday, an 82-year-old woman from Mahtomedi died of injuries suffered in a crash in Washington County.

Adelle M. Johnson was driving a 2016 Honda HR-V that rear-ended a 1999 Ford pickup as it slowed down with other eastbound traffic on Hwy. 36 at N. Oakgreen Avenue in Oak Park Heights. The crash happened at 8:39 a.m.

Johnson was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, where she died.

The driver of the pickup, Charles Munz, 51, of New Brighton, and his passenger, Reggie A. Carter, 36, of Brooklyn Park, were not hurt. The pickup was part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet.

All three involved were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

STAFF REPORTS