If the girls' Class 1A championship between Mahtomedi and Orono on Friday had the feel of two teams that knew each other well, that's because they did.

Mahtomedi senior forward Sonia Meyer scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute in overtime to give the Zephyrs a 1-0 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium. The goal, which Meyer struck from 15 yards out, gave the Zephyrs their second consecutive title win over Orono. Mahtomedi defeated Orono 2-1 in the 2017 final.

Meyer's goal was set up by a long throw-in from defender Megan Clements that bounced into traffic in front of the Spartans net.

"We had a tough time finding shots, but that one was just set up perfectly," Meyer said.

Top-seeded Mahtomedi's victory gave it a record-breaking eighth girls' soccer title. Wayzata has seven.

The Zephyrs (15-5-1) applied offensive pressure for much of the game, but Orono junior goalkeeper Clare Gagne was able cut off several loose balls and corner kicks. Mahtomedi held a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

"My defenders play a much better role than I do," said Gagne, who came into the game with 37 career shutouts, "and they're able to keep me and the rest of the team calm by dealing with anything that comes at us."

The second-seeded Spartans (18-3-1) had a few scoring threats, including one with about five minutes left in the first half. Midfielder Megan Marzolf's kick from close range sailed just wide of the left post.

Mahtomedi continued to create scoring chances throughout the second half and into the overtime, but Gagne and Orono's defenders hung tough.

Orono came into the game with a 14-game winning streak. The Spartans have appeared in four of the past five 1A title games. Their last championship came in 2014.