Mahtomedi equaled its regular-season total of two wins in the Class 5A, Section 4 playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Allen threw two touchdown passes, the winning strike coming in the third quarter, as the Zephyrs won 15-12 at Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinals. Mahtomedi will play for the section title Friday despite going 2-6 during the regular season.

Allen hit Tyler Tangwall with a 5-yard go-ahead score in the third quarter. He hit Anthony Neubeck, for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Andrew Gotziaman connected with Jamarien Wheeler for touchdown passes of 35 and 67 yards in the first half for the Millers.

In the other semifinal, Brandon Lockhart threw four touchdown passes, leading Tartan to a 35-0 victory over St. Paul Central. Jaylon Washington and Dorian Singer caught two touchdown passes each.

In other semifinals:

Class 4A

Section 4: Kaleb Blaha accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for three and running for two, as host Fridley beat DeLaSalle 42-7. Blaha, who completed 14 of 20 passes for 234 yards, hooked up with Micah Niewald for two scores. Niewald caught five passes for 114 yards.

Section 5: SMB pulled away from Mound Westonka for a 35-14 victory at Blake’s field. Jalen Suggs led the Wolfpack with two rushing touchdowns and two touchdown passes, one to Terry Lockett and the other to Ty Lockett.

Class 2A

Section 4: Third-seeded St. Agnes held off seventh-seeded Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a 14-12 victory at Hamline University. Isaac Schmidt had two touchdown runs to help the Aggies build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Lakers got on the board with a 78-yard TD pass from Ben Paulson to Noah Bush. A.J. Gratz got the Lakers to within a two points on a 37-yard touchdown run. The Lakers tried for two points after both touchdowns but could not convert either time.

