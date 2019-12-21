LOWELL, Mass. — Max Mahoney had 23 points as Boston University beat UMass-Lowell 74-62 on Saturday.

Mahoney shot 9 for 12 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Javante McCoy had 14 points for Boston University (5-7). Walter Whyte added 10 points. Sukhmail Mathon had 13 rebounds for the Terriers.

Two players had double-doubles for the River Hawks (6-7). Christian Lutete had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Ron Mitchell had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Obadiah Noel added 16 points.

UMass Lowell plays at Loyola (Md.) on Friday. Boston University plays at Merrimack on Dec. 29.