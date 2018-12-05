BOSTON — Max Mahoney and Tyler Scanlon combined to score 43 points and Boston University broke the game open in the second half, defeating UMass Lowell 79-60 Tuesday night.
Mahoney scored 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field, made all three free throws and pulled down 10 rebounds. Scanlon, with 20 points, had a 7-for-10 shooting night, made 5 of 6 free throws and added two steals and three assists for the Terriers (6-4).
The Terriers shot 53 percent for the game (31 of 58), outrebounded UMass Lowell 37-28 and outscored the River Hawks 52-42 in the paint.
Boston University broke open a tight game — it was 34-32 at the half — with a 22-12 run that spanned nearly 10 minutes of the second half. Half-a-dozen players contributed to the run, Scanlon leading with eight points, Jordan Guest added six. Mahoney started the second half with a jumper and Scanlon finished the run with back-to-back layups.
Christian Lutete led the River Hawks (5-6) with 20 points, hitting 9 of 12 from the floor. Obadiah Noel added 12 points with three steals.
