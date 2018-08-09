BEPPU, Japan — Malaysia's leader has called for more exchange among young people of different nationalities to prevent future wars and terrorism.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that greater mutual understanding would provide opportunities to resolve conflicts through means other than violence.

He spoke after receiving an honorary doctorate from Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in southern Japan. Mahathir praised the concept of the university, which was founded in 2000 as a place for future global leaders to study together and understand each other's cultures and ways of life.

Mahathir is wrapping up a four-day visit to Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands. He also gave a speech at a seminar for young Japanese leaders and visited a bullet train training facility.