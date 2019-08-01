SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of central Chile, though there are no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time (19:28 GMT) Thursday and was centered 59 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio in the region of Valparaiso.
It was felt throughout the central part of the South American nation.
