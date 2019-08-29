COOS BAY, Ore. — An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened just after 8 a.m. about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from land.
It was at a depth of about 7 miles (5.4 kilometers) underwater.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
