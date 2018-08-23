ADAK, Alaska — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Wednesday night in Alaska.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred in the remote Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, but was felt almost 70 miles (115 km) away in Adak. It had a depth of about 7 miles (11 km).
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.
