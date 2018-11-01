SANTIAGO, Chile — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the northern region of Chile. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Chile's National Emergency Office said that the quake was recorded at 7:22 p.m. local time Thursday and its epicenter was 54.8 miles (88.4 kms) northeast of Iquique, Chile. It had a depth of 59 miles (95 kilometers).
The emergency office said basic services were affected in a few rural areas. The navy ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.
Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.
