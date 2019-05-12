MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake has struck as a lightly populated area of Panama near its border with Costa Rica. There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a 6.1 preliminary magnitude and was centered seven kilometers (four miles) southeast of the town of Plaza de Caisan. The quake occurred at a depth of about 37 kilometers (22 miles).
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Panama area near Costa Rica
