SANTIAGO, Chile — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken southern Chile, though local disaster officials have not reported any damage or injuries.
The quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. (1636 GMT) in Entre Lagos, some 610 miles (980 kilometers) south of the capital, Santiago. The Survey says it was centered 129 kilometers (80 miles) below the surface.
It was felt in nearby cities such as Osorno, Temuco, Puerto Montt and Ancud.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Zimbabwe drama around Mugabe's burial place continues
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe now will be buried at his rural home, a government spokesman said Thursday, the latest twist in the drama around the ex-strongman's final resting place.
World
The Latest: Iran to US: cease policy of maximum pressure
The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders (all times local):
World
Body found under German bakery terrace was there for years
Police say the body of a man found under a terrace outside a bakery in western Germany appears to have been there for several years, but how he died is a mystery.
World
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits southern Chile
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken southern Chile, though local disaster officials have not reported any damage or injuries.
World
Mexico finds rumors, bodies, but not 43 missing students
Five years after 43 students were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, Mexican authorities hunting for them say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.