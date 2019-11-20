BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A strong earthquake has rattled central Argentina, though authorities say there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday evening's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.8. The epicenter was 63 kilometers (39 miles) southwest of the city of San Luis. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Argentine media said the tremor was felt most strongly in the provinces of San Luis, Mendoza and San Juan. People also reported feeling shaking farther away in the cities of Buenos Aires and Rosario.
People posted videos on social media showing ceiling lamps and door chains swaying.
