ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 has struck off the western island of Zakynthos, but no injuries or damage have been reported.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred at 01:44 a.m. Thursday (1144GMT Wednesday) in the Ionian Sea west of Zakynthos, at a relatively shallow depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles).
Greece lies in one of the world's most earthquake-prone regions, with thousands of quakes recorded every year. But few cause injuries or significant damage.
Zakynthos has had severe earthquakes in the past, and as a result has a very strict building safety code.
